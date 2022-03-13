March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 17 individuals, six business fined for breaking regulations

By Katy Turner00
Violations

Seventeen individuals and six businesses were charged for violating regulations against the spread of Covid in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, this was after 1,912 checks were carried out islandwide.

In Nicosia from 565 checks, 10 people were fined while in Limassol after 165 checks no-one was charged.

In Larnaca three people were fined after 361 checks were carried out.

A further six were charged in Paphos after 152 checks were carried out, while in Famagusta 387 checks saw four people fines.

 

