Coronavirus: Free testing sites on Monday for eligible groups

A total of 37 testing sites operated by the ministry of health will be available for eligible members of the public on Monday.
Those wanting a test need proof of ID and eligibility.
Free tests are available for minors, the fully vaccinated, those who are in recovery and people who are partially vaccinated and the time has not passed for the next vaccine plus selected other groups.
Testing sites on Monday are:
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Lefkosia
(19 units)
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99821951
|University Campus Healthcare Centre
|9 am – 4 pm
|96812424
|Strovolos Industrial Area – Air Control covered area (Propylaion 46)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99776811
|Dali Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos location)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99776811
|Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 4 pm
|77774400
|Lemesos
(7 units)
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|7:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Α’ Industrial Area (Remedica Ltd location)
|10:30 am – 2:30 pm
|99633898
|Larnaka
(5 units)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Pafos
(3 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ammochostos
(3 units)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Frenaros Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400