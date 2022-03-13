March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free testing sites on Monday for eligible groups

By Katy Turner00
Photo: CNA

A total of 37 testing sites operated by the ministry of health will be available for eligible members of the public on Monday.

Those wanting a test need proof of ID and eligibility.

Free tests are available for minors, the fully vaccinated, those who are in recovery and people who are partially vaccinated and the time has not passed for the next vaccine plus selected other groups.

Testing sites on Monday are:

 

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(19 units)

 Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
University Campus Healthcare Centre 9 am – 4 pm 96812424
Strovolos Industrial Area – Air Control covered area (Propylaion 46) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Dali Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos location) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99776811
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 4 pm 77774400
Lemesos

(7 units)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Α’ Industrial Area (Remedica Ltd location) 10:30 am – 2:30 pm 99633898
Larnaka

(5 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pafos

(3 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Sotira Social Support Centre (opposite Municipality) 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Frenaros Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400

 

