March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Shop owner fined €4,000 for breaking Covid regulations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
feature jean not all businesses are sticking to the safepass decree

A shop owner in Nicosia was fined €4,000 for employing people without a SafePass as the police fined 16 individuals and three other businesses for violating measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A police spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency that in the 24 hours ending at 6am on Monday, the force carried out 2,654 checks throughout the island.

In Nicosia, police carried out 192 checks, reporting nine people and two shop owners, while in Limassol 68 checks were carried out with two individuals reported. In Larnaca one individual was fined following 468 checks, and in Paphos one person and two shop owners were fined after 134 checks. In Famagusta three people were reported following 458 checks.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Turkish Cypriot airspace? What airspace?

CM Guest Columnist
