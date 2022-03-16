March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Car destroyed by fire, suspected arson

By Gina Agapiou00

Police and the fire service were investigating after a fire broke out and destroyed the car of a 69-year-old woman in Kakopetria, early on Wednesday.

Authorities received information about the fire around 1am.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the blaze, which completely destroyed the €5,000 car.

Damage was also caused to the front of a second vehicle belonging to the same family, which was parked behind the burned car. Police estimated the damage must have been caused from the heat.

The scene was cordoned off with police guarding the area.

“Tests will be conducted in the morning to determine the cause of the fire. Investigations will be carried out by police in conjunction with the fire service,” police said, adding that an electrical engineer may also be involved in the investigations if needed.

