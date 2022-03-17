March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus awards tender for corn and barley as animal feed stocks dry up  

By Constantinos Tsindas082

The agriculture ministry has awarded a tender for the purchase of a quantity of 20,500 tonnes of corn from alternative sources, with reserves for animal feed estimated to be down to three weeks supply as the Ukraine war has led to import disruptions.

In a statement, the ministry said that the commitment undertaken is for the corn to reach Cyprus the soonest possible, with a further 15,000 tonnes expected in a second batch, following a recent cabinet decision.

In the next few days, the same process will be followed for the purchase of 15,500 tons of barley for animal feed.

Related Posts

There’s more than lace in Lefkara

George Kassianos

New eight-day remand for suspect in cannabis haul

Nick Theodoulou

Extradition of fraud suspect to Russia postponed

Nick Theodoulou

Audit office highlights questionable practices inside police department (Updated)

Constantinos Tsindas

Restaurant review: Stou Oresti, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Experts debate need for fourth dose

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign