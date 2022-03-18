March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Greece World

Greek farmers on tractors protest ‘unbearable’ fuel, fertiliser costs

By Reuters News Service0289
farmer protest
Greek farmers hold a placard during a demonstration against fuel and fertilizer costs affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Athens, Greece, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Hundreds of Greek farmers, some on tractors, protested in Athens on Friday, demanding more tax cuts and subsidies to combat high fuel and fertiliser prices which have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The farmers, who staged weeks of protests over high energy prices earlier this year, say their costs are so high they will be forced to produce less and also raise prices for consumers.

The government has so far spent about 3.7 billion euros ($4.08 billion) since September to alleviate pain from soaring energy and fuel costs for farmers, households and businesses.

It cut a sales tax on fertilisers by 46 per cent to 13 per cent and on Thursday announced it would be lowered further, to 6 per cent, and also announced a tax rebate on fuel for agricultural vehicles.

Farmers say the measures do not go far enough and everything has become too expensive, from fuel to animal feed.

“Our survival is really at stake this year,” said one protester, Giorgos Laoutis. “With the cost of production, electricity, agricultural supplies, fuel.”

Farmers from across Greece joined the rally. Some protesters hung black flags on shepherd’s crooks or sticks.

“The situation has become unbearable,” said another farmer, Diamanto Kritikou.

“We can’t work our fields, we can’t cultivate, we can’t put gas in our vehicles, and (we can’t buy) seeds, fertilisers… there will be a problem with food supply in the country,” she said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven retail gasoline and diesel prices to record highs.

Russia is also a big producer of potash-, phosphate- and nitrogen-containing fertilisers, and a leader in fertiliser exports, accounting for 13 per cent of world output.

This month, its trade and industry ministry told the country’s fertiliser producers to temporarily halt exports.

As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said last week that international food and feed prices could rise by up to 20 per cent.

 

Related Posts

At least 12 migrants, most of them Syrians, drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

Reuters News Service

Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters News Service

Russia’s biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

Reuters News Service

Bangladesh seeks $22.4 m after missile hits ship in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

US seeks China’s help to end Russia’s war in Ukraine (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign