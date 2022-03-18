March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested for Paphos pharmacy burglary

By Anna Savva01
handcuffs 03

Two people are under arrest on suspicion of breaking into a Paphos pharmacy and stealing cash after an alert off-duty police officer spotted the vehicle believed to have been used by the burglars, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said that police investigating the burglary had reviewed CCTV which showed the car used by the perpetrators. It was spotted by an off-duty police officer around 6.00 pm on Thursday, parked in a remote area of Kili village.

Investigations led to suspicions about an individual who lived in the area and whose home was searched. In his possession police found cash, the drawer of the till – the theft of which had been reported by the pharmacy owner, five cartridges and a small quantity of cannabis.

The man, aged 29, and a second person aged 25 who was also at the house were arrested as Paphos police continue their investigations.

 

 

Related Posts

Digital innovation at the spotlight of Nicosia event

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Huge response from public in support of Ukrainians in Cyprus

Constantinos Tsindas

New law ‘could label anyone a terrorist’, dissenting MPs say  

Elias Hazou

BoC says it has ‘limited direct exposure’ to Russia

Elias Hazou

Diagnostic centres operating ‘in a lawless environment’, MPs hear

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign