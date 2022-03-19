March 19, 2022

Coronavirus: One death, 3,347 new cases of Covid on Saturday

By Katy Turner017
One person was reported to have died from coronavirus on Saturday as the ministry of health recorded 3,347 new cases.

The death refers to an 86-year-old woman who died on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 911.

The total number of tests carried out on Saturday was 74,164, giving a positivity rate of 4.51 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 373,658 people have had Covid.

