March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Advisory team meets ministers to discuss further relaxations

By Iole Damaskinos00
Members of the scientific advisory committee will evaluate the current epidemiological picture in Cyprus with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas on Monday, including possible further relaxation of measures.

Members agree that while the number of cases remains high, the number of hospitalisations is manageable.

Suggestions will be submitted to the minister, who in turn will submit them to the council of ministers for approval.

Some members of the committee are reported to be in favour of small relaxations, including doing away with mandatory outdoor masking, reducing testing frequency and relaxing some SafePass requirements.

Others believe that the number of cases is very high, therefore they argue new relaxations will give the impression that the pandemic is ending, which is not the case.

All views on relaxations will be debated at the meeting.

It is almost certain, however, that administration of a fourth dose of the vaccine to those aged 70 and over and the immunocompromised will be approved.

