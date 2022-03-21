March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas Russia World

Russia tells US envoy ties close to rupture after Biden comments

By Reuters News Service028
file photo: u.s. russia summit in geneva
American president Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin 'a war criminal'

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a “war criminal” for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

“Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin earlier described the comments as “personal insults” against Putin.

The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a “decisive and firm response”.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

Related Posts

Over 1m people in England could be borrowing from a loan shark

Reuters News Service

Turkish court keeps Kavala in prison, verdict expected next month

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

Reuters News Service

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe

Reuters News Service

Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign