March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Free upgrade of Cyta RED and FREEDOM plans from April 1

By Press Release00
Next month will see Cyta offer a free upgrade of all RED and FREEDOM plans, improving the daily lives of its 180,000 customers.

As of April 1, all such packages will get an automatic boost to offer up even greater communication possibilities via Europe’s fastest mobile network, blending nationwide 5G coverage with Cyta’s reliability.

The RED and FREEDOM plans will be configured as follows:

  • RED 1: double mobile internet, double airtime minutes and double SMS
  • RED 2: double mobile internet, 800 airtime minutes (from 500) and 800 SMS (from 500)
  • RED plus 4GB: upgraded to FREEDOM with unlimited mobile internet, unlimited airtime and SMS, and 10Mbps speed
  • RED plus 7GB: upgraded to FREEDOM plus with unlimited mobile internet, unlimited airtime and SMS, and 30Mbps speed
  • RED plus 20GB, FREEDOM 1, FREEDOM 2 and FREEDOM max: upgraded to the new FREEDOM max with unlimited mobile internet, unlimited airtime and SMS, unlimited speed and a lower monthly price
  • RED family: 300GB (from 50GB or 100GB), unlimited airtime and SMS, increase of members to six and a new lower price
  • BLACK: a new lower price
  • A 30% discount for customers aged 18-27 on upgraded FREEDOM plans

For more on the RED and FREEDOM plan update, visit: www.cyta.com.cy/new-mobile-plans

