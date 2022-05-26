Elias Neocleous, duo of firm’s women lawyers finalists in top awards

The Women in Business Law Europe Awards recognise leading female professionals for their contributions to business law, as well as firms across the continent that have developed the most progressive initiatives towards diversity and inclusion.
The awards attract entries from the most prestigious European and UK law firms, with past winners including Clifford Chance, Baker Mackenzie, Herzog and Sidley Austin.
It therefore gives Elias Neocleous & Co LLC enormous pleasure to announce that Senior Associates, Kyriaki Stinga and Elena Christodoulou, have both deservedly been selected as individual finalists in the 2022 awards. In addition, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC. has been listed as a finalist for the South-East Europe Jurisdiction Award.
Kyriaki was picked as a finalist in the ‘Project Finance Lawyer of the Year’ category. She manages a team of eight lawyers and seven paralegals/administrators in the firm’s Corporate & Commercial Department. Over several years, she has, consistently, played a key role in the highest-profile and most complicated transactions undertaken by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC. Furthermore, in addition to being brilliant, charismatic and a leader in her field, Kyriaki is also held as a mentor and role model by her colleagues.
Elena, meanwhile, has been selected in the ‘Rising Star – Tax’ category. Elena manages the firm’s tax team, consisting of four lawyers and two paralegals/administrators, within the Corporate Department. She also leads a new team focused on Private Client matters. Elena’s expertise in tax and private client cases is recognised both within and outside the firm, and she has played a significant role in the tax structuring of all major corporate and HNWI deals undertaken by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC over recent years.
“Both Kyriaki and Elena are excellent professionals who, with the support of the firm, combine being working mothers with being leaders in their respective fields,” said Managing Partner Elias Neocleous, commenting on the finalist listings.
“They are an inspiration to all members of the firm and their place amongst the other international giants listed is fully deserved,” he added. “They were unaware that they had been nominated for the awards, and so I hope this is a pleasant surprise for them.”
The Awards ceremony takes place on June 23, 2022. The full list of finalists may be viewed here.
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is committed to diversity, equality and social inclusion. For more information about our policy in these areas, please speak to your usual contact at Elias Neocleous and Co LLC.