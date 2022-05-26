May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police investigate burglary, car theft

By Gina Agapiou057
police drugs paphos chase
CNA File photo

Police on Thursday said they were investigating after thieves stole a car and other items from the home of a 35-year-old man in Paphos.

The burglary was reported to the police by the resident of the house on Wednesday who said that between 9.45am and 6pm that day, his house was broken into.

Culprits stole the car keys from his house and then his car from the parking space of residence. Among the stolen items was a speaker worth €300.

The car’s value is estimated at €2,000, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and collected evidence in an effort to identify the perpetrators.

