Weekend events to wrap up May

Afternoon brandy sours, pop-up outdoor events and the livin’ is easy. The events world is being kind to us this month by offering a plethora of happenings. Just before the summer season officially arrives, the last weekend of May is again packed with a choice of events.

On Friday, a local brand is hosting its official store opening in the heart of old Nicosia. The Xroniko concept store project began in April 2021 by the artist Vasiliki Riala with the aim to reconsider history and tradition based on contemporary needs. The artist takes Cypriot symbols, icons and elements with a traditional significance to make unique vegan candles. Her candles are often wax figures of Cypriot Goddesses, of Cyprus and other historical moments. This Friday, Vasiliki is inviting all to celebrate the opening of her store and get to know her work.

Book lovers can head over to Soloneion Book Centre on Saturday to browse a large selection of books that will be available at its outdoor book bazaar. From 9am to 6pm, grab anything from children’s to fiction and best-sellers. The bazaar will be repeated on Saturday, June 4.

Also happening on Saturday are two creative workshops for children and adults inspired by the temporary exhibition Synergy: Art into Fashion at the AG Leventis Gallery. Participants will discover Kika Ioannidou and Maria Neoptolemou’s iconic Synergy haute couture collection – as they will experience it themselves up close in the Gallery and then they will create their own masterpieces on paper. Both workshops (10.30am for children aged 8 to 12 and 2pm for those over 15) will be led by the exhibition’s head curator Filep Motwary.

A street party will burst on Perikleous Street in old Nicosia from 5pm onwards as Archive Artspace is hosting an event. Cocktails by Prozak, burgers by Road Buns and music by Wanderwonder will take over the street while visitors browse the creations of the artists who display their work at Archive.

For a taste of something different, Hands Across the Divide (HAD) is organising the afternoon Peace, Cooperation and Love Festival at Pyla Village also on Saturday. Maria Arestidou, a participant in the Mindful Leadership seminars led by the IAHV is the organiser of the event, in collaboration with HAD and funded by Unficyp.

The festival will include welcoming speeches by Greek Cypriot mukhtar of Pyla Simos Mitides and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Veysal Gudem and a series of entertaining activities. A percussion workshop by Maria Kramvi will take place at 6.15pm followed by a performance by the bicommunal choir, a song by the audience and a show by the Dans Gösterisi Dance group.

Sarah’s Jazz Club is hosting Nama Dama and Alexis Sunder on Saturday, while Val’s Place in Paphos is welcoming the Sea Gypsies Orchesta who will team up with special guests for a blues fusion explosion that will last from 2pm to 6pm.

