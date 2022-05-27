May 27, 2022

Music through the ages

By Eleni Philippou034
A musical summer evening at Kolossi Castle is being put on by NGO KYFA (Kentron Ypostirixis Foreon Aids) to support families, and especially women with children, who have been affected by HIV/AIDS. This year they are putting together an exciting concert with the talented pianist Tatiana Stupak for a special evening held under the auspices of the First Lady Andri Anastasiades.

The NGO’s support centre is run on a volunteer basis and is the only agency in Cyprus solely dedicated to providing support, education, information and social services to people affected by HIV/AIDS.

On June 10 KYFA turns to music for a charity concert. Stupak is arranging an incredible musical programme for an extraordinary evening open-air concert. Along with guest musicians and a carefully selected repertoire, the evening will bring together music and the antique ethos of Kolossi castle. She has invited some very talented musicians from Cyprus, Russia and Serbia to join her for the evening. Violinist Olivera Rialas, cellist Dušan Stojanovic, soprano opera singer Ester Kandinova, tenor Antonios Koutroupis and The Trio Triptych with piano, violin and cello will all take the stage to perform popular classical music.

Famous songs and Italian operatic arias and compositions by Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninov, Astor Piazzolla and David Pentecost among others will be presented. Music will not be the only highlight of the evening, however. As audience members arrive at Kolossi at 7pm, they can have their photo taken on the red carpet and enjoy some wine and finger food in the one-hour reception before the concert begins. At 8pm the live performances begin.

 

Music through the Ages

Charity concert by K.Y.F.A. with Tatiana Stupak and invited musicians. June 10. Ancient Castle of Kolossi, Limassol. Reception 7pm, concert 8pm. Tickets: €30, including wine and finger food www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 99-140240, 99-575074

