May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Other Sport Sport World

Horse racing-British great Piggott dies aged 86

By Reuters News Service00
lester

Former champion jockey Lester Piggott, who won the Epsom Derby nine times and was widely considered one of the greatest riders of all time, has died at the age of 86, his family said on Sunday.

Piggott had gone into hospital in Switzerland last week.

“Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning,” Piggott’s son-in-law, William Haggas, was quoted as saying.

“I really don’t wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen (Piggott’s daughter) will be making a statement later.”

Piggott began racing horses aged 10 and went on to accumulate more than 4,000 victories in a storied career during which he was crowned British champion jockey a remarkable 11 times.

He was an awarded an OBE in 1975 but was later stripped of the honour after being convicted of tax fraud in 1987 and sentenced to three years in jail.

Related Posts

Kontides takes silver medal in Mexico

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Mbappe ‘already forgotten’, says Real’s Perez after Champions League win

Reuters News Service

Nepal plane goes missing in bad weather with 22 on board (updated)

Reuters News Service

Medvedev pushing for return to top of world rankings

Reuters News Service

Ukraine gets missiles, howitzers as Zelenskiy expects good news on arms

Reuters News Service

Real Madrid stun Liverpool to win Champions League title

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign