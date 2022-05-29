May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic problems expected in Nicosia as roadworks continue

Traffic in Nicosia will continue to be disrupted on Sunday as roadworks continue on central avenues.

The department of public works said the works began on Saturday night and are set to be complete by 5pm on Sunday.

As a result of the works, some lanes will be closed on Makarios Avenue from the junction with National Guard street to that with Aglantzias Avenue due to painting lines and pedestrian crossings on the road.

Also, there will be circulation changes on Digenis Akritas avenue from the junction with Spyros Kyprianou to the junction with Kallipoleos avenue while similar works are carried out.

