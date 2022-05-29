May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Young woman rescued after fall at Sea Caves

By Katy Turner00
A young woman who fell from the sea caves in Cape Greco was rescued on Saturday by the emergency services.

According to an announcement, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified someone was in danger at around 1.30pm on Saturday and immediately dispatched the fire service, its special response team Emak and a police speedboat to the scene.

The 25-year-old French  woman had been injured in the fall and after being given first aid was lifted back to the ground on a stretcher by the fire service.

She was then taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital.

The JRCC reminded the public that approaching and diving from the sea caves are in Cape Greco is banned. According to an inspection by the Department of Geological Survey, the area has been deemed dangerous due to increased erosion.

