May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Youths arrested for stealing backpacks on beach

By Anna Savva
File photo (Photo: Neville J Maxwell, Photo-Max)

Two Nicosia youths were arrested and charged with stealing backpacks at a Protaras beach, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday. The two men are aged 19 and 20.

Famagusta district police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said that at midday on Sunday a beachgoer filed a complaint that while he was at a Protaras beach his backpack with personal items had been stolen. Around 4.30 pm, lifeguards at the same beach spotted two young people moving suspiciously.

At one point, the two stole two backpacks and started to leave the beach. They were stopped by the lifeguards and police were notified. Theodoulou said the two are Greek Cypriot residents of Nicosia, and both admitted to the theft.

They were charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.

Theodoulou said police advise all members of the public to take measures to protect their property at the beach. They are advised not to bring cash or valuables they do not need and to carry only the sums of money required.

They are also urged not to bring valuables such as jewellery, watches, cameras, mobiles and other items to the beach. If they do, they should not leave their property unattended. Personal property should always be within their field of vision, he added.

Where possible beachgoers should cooperate to watch over each other’s property. “The public is urged to be on alert, to cooperate closely with police and the lifeguards on duty,” Theodoulou added.

Should any member of the public spot individuals or vehicles behaving suspiciously, they should immediately notify the local police station or contact the citizens’ help line on 1460.

