July 31, 2022

Arrest after knife attack in Paphos

Paphos police HQ (File photo)

A 22-year-old man from Nigeria was taken to Paphos general hospital on Saturday after he was attacked with a knife by a compatriot in an apartment complex in Chlorakas.

According to police, they received information on Saturday about an injured person at the complex where they found the injured man.

He was treated for a knife wound to his hand, stitched and discharged.

In his statement to police, he reportedly said that while at a friend’s apartment where he occasionally stays, another 24-year-old compatriot came in at some point and attacked him, taking his mobile phone.

The alleged assailant was located a little later in the same apartment complex.

An axe and a knife were found during a search of his apartment.

He was taken to the Paphos CID and arrested on the basis of a court warrant and faces charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

