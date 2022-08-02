August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for aiding illegal entry arrested

By Nick Theodoulou0150
handcuffs 06
File photo

A man wanted for police for aiding illegal entry was arrested on Monday night during a spot check along a Nicosia road, with the ID provided to officers proving false.

Upon further inspection the officers uncovered that the 29-year-old had a warrant issued against him for the suspected involvement of aiding illegal entry into the country.

Police arrested the man based on the warrant which had been issued for the alleged crimes committed in Nicosia back in May.

