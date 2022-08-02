Cypriot powerhouse Tricomitis ready for UFC

Cypriot Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) powerhouse Andreas Tricomitis has been making history since his first steps into the octagon. After becoming the first Cypriot to win in Cage Warriors UFC Fight Pass, he is now ready for the sport’s most prestigious organisation – the UFC.

The UFC produces events worldwide that showcase 12 weight divisions, eight men’s and four women’s, and abides by the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

As of 2022, it had held over 600 events. Under its president Dana White, who has overseen the circuit since 2001, it has grown into a global multi-billion-dollar enterprise over the years.

Tricomitis’ career began taking shape at the early age of four, when he started judo. He began competing officially at the age of nine, both in Cyprus and abroad. He went on to win a staggering 16 Cyprus National Championships, while also finishing on the podium at various international judo competitions as many as 17 times.

He received his first black belt from the Japanese Judo Federation in 2008 at the age of 16. Now aged 30, he holds a fourth Dan black belt earned from the International Judo Federation.

Over the course of his career, he has represented Cyprus both at the Judo World Championships and the YOUTH OLYMPICS. Alongside his judo career, he was also crowned national gymnastics champion in 2001 and 2002.

In 2012 he started competing at an amateur level in MMA across the UK. His experience and background in judo facilitated his transition to the new sport and proved to be an effective tool to use in many of his fights.

When fighting at amateur level he twice fought the number one ranked amateur in Europe and in 2014 the number two in the world, an IMMAF Silver Medallist, in a fight where he won in spectacular fashion. In 2016, he became World Amateur MMA Champion by winning the title of the biggest all-in amateur mixed martial arts competition of its kind at the time.

Among his other achievements, he also introduced several judo techniques into the MMA, most notably the ‘Kata Guruma’, which belongs to the third group of the traditional throwing list in the rulebook of Kodokan Judo and he was the first to execute that specific technique in an mma competition.

In 2017 Tricomitis started fighting as a professional and in 2018 he became the First MMA athlete from Cyprus to compete in ‘Cage Warriors’ UFC Fight Pass and win in the 77 kilos category.

Since then, he started building up a huge reputation on the prestigious circuit, facing experienced athletes from all over the world in multiple organisations. In 2018 he also won a professional European title against a French champion and in 2019 he won the EuroBalkan MMA Title against a K1 Champion by TKO in the Co-Main event.

On July 16th, he won a memorable fight against James ‘Scraps’ Saville in the UK during the BMF MMA World Class Championship, in a fight many consider to be another remarkable career highlight.

He is now the most recognised MMA athlete from Cyprus with 26 years of martial arts experience, and is ready for a contract with the UFC.