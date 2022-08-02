August 2, 2022

TSMC shares fell as much as 2.98 per cent ahead of possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Shares of Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) fell as much as 2.98 per cent on Tuesday, as investors closely watch a possible trip to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi later in the day which has angered China.

The main benchmark share index (.TWII) fell more than 2 per cent.

