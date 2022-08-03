Daily News Briefing

August 3, 2022

In today’s episode, the House of Representatives rejected the referral of three bills by President Nicos Anastasiades in a session of the plenum on Tuesday.

Two of the bills aimed at scrapping double taxation on fuel and ending the charging of VAT on emission costs in electricity bills, while the third looked to suspend the foreclosures law for three month.

Elsewhere, the first case of monkeypox was detected in Cyprus on Tuesday, said the health ministry.

The person infected is a 40-year-old man, who tested positive following a molecular laboratory test carried out at the Nicosia General Hospital.

In other news, the embattled traffic camera system is to finally move up a gear and exit its extended pilot phase, with another 20 stationary cameras set to be installed within six months.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

