Leptos Limassol Park: a serene, sophisticated green haven

The city of Limassol has witnessed positive transformation in the last few years with the addition of numerous new projects, which will contribute to the city’s renewed outlook. Projects like these offer a plethora of competitive investment opportunities, ranging in size, value and category, while attracting foreign investment and international business.
Leptos Limassol Park is an upcoming exclusive development by Leptos Estates, which is set to be one of the most luxurious gated resort residences in the Limassol region. The project will comprise of a handpicked selection of modern and stylish one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses available for sale. Each property will be strategically located in this green haven, among beautifully-landscaped gardens and walkways.
The properties are designed to make one feel at home from the very start, offering buyers their very own slice of paradise. Every apartment will boast an excellent choice of quality finishes, from exquisite flooring and countertop materials, to high-end fixtures, to exceed the expectations of those looking for a tranquil and secluded community to live in.
Furthermore, Leptos Limassol Park is surrounded by acres of green fields and is just minutes away from several points of interest, including blue flag-awarded beaches, luxury cruise terminals, shopping malls, theme parks and Limassol Marina, as well as Europe’s largest integrated casino and golf resort. In other words, the project offers its residents the best of both worlds: a countryside location with direct access to all of Limassol’s key amenities.
The unique and delicate blend of nature and modern design of this project, has already attracted interest from foreign investors, as well as a large number of buyers, and aims to establish the area as a prime location.
The development of the area, in combination with the large infrastructure projects currently under way, is expected to draw many investors, with demand for housing projected to rise significantly.
Destined to be a success, Leptos Limassol Park will offer its residents an all-in-one lifestyle that includes a highly-safe environment, with low stress levels, ideal both for a peaceful family life, but also in close proximity to downtown Limassol, Cyprus’ international business hub.