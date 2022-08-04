August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprus

Global risk, compliance firm partners with bar association for AML training

By Staff Reporter00
K2 Integrity — a risk, compliance, investigations and monitoring firm, on Thursday announced its partnership with the Cyprus Bar Association (CBA) giving CBA members access to K2 Integrity’s Certified Risk Management Specialist – Russia Sanctions (CRMS-RS) certification programme.

Those who register for the programme will also have access to the current suite of anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT), global sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and fraud resources available on K2 Integrity’s e-learning platform—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network (DOLFIN).

CBA and K2 Integrity have agreed to collaborate through 2022 and beyond on continuing education content to support CBA members who achieve the CRMS-RS accreditation in maintaining the knowledge, technical skills, and judgment needed to assess and respond to evolving sanctions and financial crimes risks, it added.

“K2 Integrity’s partnership with the CBA will bring unparalleled sanctions risk management training, subject-matter expertise, and resources to assist the lawyers in Cyprus and CBA members, in meeting the growing demands of protecting the integrity of the Cypriot financial system,” said Andrew Rabinowitz, co-CEO and member of the board of directors at K2 Integrity.

“CBA is always working to expand and enhance the value of its continuous training offerings for members,” said Georgia Constantinou-Panayiotou, CBA’s Spokesperson and member of the Council.

“By partnering with K2 Integrity, the CBA is ensuring that its members have access to the best sanctions training programme in the global market, while safeguarding the quality expertise and reliability of the legal community in Cyprus amid unprecedented challenges.”

K2 Integrity has offices in New York and London and more than 400 employees globally.

