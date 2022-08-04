August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police in Paphos investigating case of burglary and theft

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police
File photo

Police in Paphos are investigating a case of burglary and theft after someone broke into a house in town and stole a computer worth €1,800, €500 in cash and various other items.

The owner of the house reported the situation to the police on Wednesday at 7.45am, according to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou.

Police officers rushed to the scene and, after examining CCTV footage, identified the perpetrator as a 30-year-old man permanently residing in Cyprus, against whom an arrest warrant was issued.

