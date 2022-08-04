August 4, 2022

Police urge caution after three accidents on the motorway

By Elias Hazou00

Police were kept busy on Thursday as three car accidents occurred on the Limassol-Nicosia highway between Yermasoyia and Ayios Athanasios.

All three accidents happened around 6.30pm. No serious injuries were reported. One person suffering was taken to Limassol general hospital for medical tests, as a precaution.

In two of the incidents, the cars were towed off the road, while in the third accident – near the Ayios Athanasios roundabout junction – one of the vehicles was immobilised on the right lane.

Police issued a statement, advising motorists to drive carefully, not exceed the speed limit and keep a safe distance from other cars.

In Paphos meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing the street. The woman was later treated at the town’s general hospital for minor leg injuries and released.

