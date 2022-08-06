August 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Efforts to extinguish fire near Alassa

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0139
cache 500x500 3629617 1103350 28072022073746

The fire service was fighting to put out a blaze that broke out in the area next to Alassa village near the Kouris dam in Limassol on Saturday.

According to spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire broke out shortly after 14.00.

Fire engines from Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos, search and rescue team Emak and the Forestry Department were all trying to extinguish it.

In addition, an earth mover and a water tanker from the local administration also aided the efforts.

From the air, three aircraft and two leased helicopters have been mobilised. The firefighting effort was bolstered by the addition of two helicopters from the British bases.

The fire was burning dry grass and wild vegetation, while strong winds, rough terrain and high temperatures were making the firefighting work a difficult task.

“The fire service is trying to protect buildings,” Kettis said.

“The Civil Defence and a group of volunteers are also helping with the effort,” he added.

 

 

Related Posts

Police issue tips to prevent burglaries ahead of summer exodus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

LP to perform in Cyprus for the first time

Eleni Philippou

Man arrested for wreaking havoc in hospital

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hit and run driver arrested

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Two police officers hurt by fleeing suspect (Updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man arrested for attacking housemate

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign