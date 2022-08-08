August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0252
cb august 8

In today’s episode, seven people, contacts, of Cyprus’ first monkeypox case, were vaccinated on Sunday, a day after a quantity of the jabs arrived on the island.

Cyprus detected two more cases of monkeypox over the weekend and just as 1,260 vaccines arrived on the island on Saturday.

Elsewhere, landowners from the Akamas community of Ineia say they will block the roads in and out of the Lara area next Sunday as part of measures they’ve planned to oppose the government’s local plan for the environmentally sensitive region.

In other news, Turkey’s resolve in the eastern Mediterranean should not be tested, the leader of Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) said on Sunday.

Referring to the new mission of Turkey’s latest drillship Abdulhamid Han, Omer Celik said Ankara would not “give anyone a pebble, a drop of water, or a breath of air” of thier country.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

