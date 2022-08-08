August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police keep up pressure on Ayia Napa

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0317
police
File photo

Police on Monday said they had checked 104 premises, 125 individuals and filed 35 reports as they carried out checks in the Famagusta district over the weekend.

In addition, 129 traffic and 13 drunk driving reports were also filed.

Police in their effort to administer effective crime prevention in the tourist areas of Protaras and Ayia Napa, carried out coordinated operations with members from Ayia Napa and Paralimni police stations, including members of crime investigation units, rapid response units, immigration police and Famagusta traffic police.

Of the 35 reports filed, three pertain to operating premises without a licence, three for selling alcoholic beverages without licence, 14 for operating premises without a licence to broadcast music, eight for operating premises in violation of closing hours and seven for operating premises and selling beverages in violation of licence conditions.

Police in their effort to combat illegal employment, also arrested eight third-country nationals found to be working without the relevant permit, while two of them were also found to be illegally residing in the Republic. Their employers were also charged in writing and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police will continue coordinated operations throughout the tourist season.

 

Related Posts

New drones to fight forest fires

Gina Agapiou

Fire department recovers man trapped in a manhole

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Man pleads not guilty to racist attack on African woman

Gina Agapiou

New Okypy CEO for Larnaca-Famagusta

Jonathan Shkurko

Young man arrested over cannabis possession

Staff Reporter

No foul play suspected in man’s death

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign