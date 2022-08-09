Daily News Briefing

August 9, 2022

In today’s episode, main opposition Akel hectored the government for its silence over the eavesdropping scandal raging in Greece, and claimed a possible link to the earlier ‘spy van’ affair in Cyprus.

In Athens, two officials have resigned in the wake of reveals that the country’s intelligence service tapped the phones of an opposition politician and a journalist – allegedly using spyware known as Pegasus.

Elsewhere, by early next year the government will determine whether RES producers generated ‘windfall profits’ and – should that be the finding – tax those earnings, an official said yesterday.

In other news, one of the two tourists who were injured in a buggy accident in Cape Greco on Monday was transported in critical condition to the Nicosia general hospital.

The 31-year-old man suffered a brain bleed among other injuries and had to be intubated and transported from the Famagusta general hospital to the capital’s state hospital.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

