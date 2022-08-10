August 10, 2022

Consumers urged to conserve water as demand increases outside urban areas

The water development department on Wednesday urged consumers to conserve water as there is increased pressure on the system in some areas and it may cause problems.

It said that in recent days there has been an increased demand for water, especially in areas where people have migrated due to the summer holidays.

‘The mass movement of population from large urban centres to coastal and mountainous tourist areas, especially during the three days of August, may cause serious problems in the water supply in some areas,” it cautioned.

“Therefore, consumers are kindly requested to use water sparingly and avoid reckless usage”.

The department said it was making every effort to meet the increased demand.

