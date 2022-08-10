August 10, 2022

NGO highlights plight of Mediterranean monk seal through short video

The Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre, a Cyprus-based NGO, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Monk Seal Alliance (MSA), have released an educational video to raise awareness about the endangered status of the Mediterranean monk seal.

The monk seal is the most highly endangered mammal in the Mediterranean Sea and among the most endangered in the world, with its total population estimated at less than 700 individuals, of which approximately 19 live in Cyprus.

The species which once lived in abundance around the Mediterranean, and is mentioned in the ancient texts of Homer and Aristotle, among others, is today severely threatened by tourism, coastal development and overfishing. These threats are driving the few remaining seals to shelter in dangerous and remote coastal caves to survive.

The animated video by Enalia is intended for the public, as well as for use by teachers in primary and secondary school settings and supportive educational materials are also available for download on the NGO’s website: https://enaliaphysis.org.cy/2022/07/28/2960/.

 

