Cyprus Business Now

The market capitalisation of all the shares traded during the month of July on the Cyprus Stock Exchange reached €1.9 billion, according to a statement released by the CSE this week.

In addition, the CSE’s total market capitalisation, including the bond market, reached €3.37 billion, slightly down from the figure of €3.41 billion in June, marking a decrease of 1.08 per cent.

Based on the data for the month of July, the main market comprises 31.66 per cent of the total market capitalisation, the alternative market 23.11 per cent, the surveillance market 1.65 per cent and the bond market 43.58 per cent.

The total value of transactions for the month came up to a total of €4.46 million, with the average value of each trading session being calculated at €0.21 million.

Moreover, the majority of the total trading volume during July was concentrated in the financial sector, with a percentage of 81.93 per cent.

Road freight transport, both within Cyprus, as well as to and from Cyprus, registered a large increase during the first quarter of 2022, on an annual basis, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) released on Wednesday.

Based on the data, during the period January-March 2022, the total weight of products transported by road within Cyprus showed an increase of 32.8 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

In addition, the weight of cargo transported by road to and from Cyprus also saw an increase of 35.2 per cent year-on-year.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, August 10 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 68.81 points at 13:13 during the day, reflecting a fall of 0.04 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 41.15 points, which represents a decrease of 0.05 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €8,607.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 0.14 per cent, while the alternative index rose by 0.2 per cent. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.47 per cent), the Cyprus Cement Company (-0.81 per cent), Tsokkos Hotels (-8.24 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.46 per cent) and Blue Island (+8.97 per cent).