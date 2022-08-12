August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
ShowbizUSAWorld

U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support – Daily Mail

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: actor anne heche
Actor Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

U.S. actress Anne Heche, 53, died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The Hollywood actress was in critical condition, comatose and connected to a breathing machine after suffering severe injuries in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, a spokesperson for the performer said.

Heche, 53, had been hospitalized since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control in a Westside neighborhood of Los Angeles late Friday morning, plowed into a house and burst into flames, according to police.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the impact set the dwelling ablaze, requiring a response by dozens of firefighters.

Heche came to prominence for her Emmy-winning work on the daytime television drama “Another World” and went on to star in other screen roles including the HBO series “Hung” and such films as “Wag the Dog” and “Cedar Rapids.”

She made tabloid headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time that DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian. Following their split, Heche wed cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent some years after that in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the short-lived TV show “Men in Trees.”

Related Posts

Iranian tanker reloads oil confiscated by U.S. in Greece

Reuters News Service

Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume – pipeline operator (Update)

Reuters News Service

Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 people dead and 6 wounded

Reuters News Service

Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant (Wrapup)

Reuters News Service

Iraqi factions call for new government in rival protests

Reuters News Service

Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded on stage at New York event (Update)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign