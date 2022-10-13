October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five people break into house, attack family

By Gina Agapiou
File photo

Two men aged 24 and a 20-year-old man were arrested late on Wednesday after a family reported five hooded people broke into their house in Limassol and attacked them.

The suspects were allegedly looking for an 18-year-old woman, who was not at home at the time.

They are facing charges of assault, causing actual bodily harm, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and causing malicious damage to property.

The break-in took place five minutes after midnight on Monday, when four men and one woman broke into a residence in Mesa Yitonia and attacked a couple, a 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, and their 15-year-old daughter. The suspects had their faces covered.

The family was sitting in the living room at a time, when the 43-year-old heard noises outside and went to the kitchen to check. There, he saw the suspects violating the kitchen door and entering the house. He asked them to leave, but the culprits were allegedly looking for his older daughter, who was missing at the time.

Police said the thieves assaulted the man as well as his wife and daughter who rushed into the kitchen to help. A few minutes later, the suspects fled the scene.

Around 15 minutes after midnight, the family called the police and officers rushed to the scene for investigations.

The three residents were transferred to the Limassol general hospital where the man was diagnosed with abrasions on his neck, back and hands. The teenager suffered some skin redness on her hands. They were treated and discharged.

As part of investigations, police arrested three of the suspects late on Wednesday. They made some allegations that are being investigated.

 

