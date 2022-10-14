October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus’ artificial reefs subject of new video

By Nikolaos Prakas
artifial reef

Cyprus’ six artificial reefs, which are designed to become sanctuaries for hundreds of marine species are the subject of a new video released on Friday by the fisheries department and the government press and information office.

The six reefs are located off the shores of Paralimni, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos, and were created by various structures that blend into the environment over time.

The goal is to create environmental awareness and provide scientific study, the departments said.

The video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUHs97gOJfE

