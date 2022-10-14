EuroAsia Interconnector ready for construction, ‘historic day’, president says

A project which will connect the Cypriot, Greek and Israeli power grids through the world’s longest submarine power cable which will total over 1,200 kilometres, with a 2,000 Megawatt capability that will allow Cyprus to have an excess of renewable energy that could be exported or exchanged, was inaugurated on Friday night.
Present at the event to inaugurate the EuroAsia Interconnector was the EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, along with the energy ministers of Greece, Israel, Egypt and Jordan, who earlier in the day attended the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum.
Addressing Friday night’s event, President Nicos Anastasiades described the day as historic “since, after years of deliberations and hard work, we are now in a position to proceed with the construction phase of the EuroAsia Interconnector, an emblematic project of great geopolitical, strategic and national importance,” he said.
The construction of the electricity interconnection is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 after the project promoter secured all the relevant permits and binding offers from the world’s leading manufacturers in the energy field: Siemens and Nexans.
Commissioning is expected to follow in the first half of 2028, the president said. He said the project would lead Cyprus to the path of a new energy era, since, as it would end the island’s energy isolation. Cyprus is the last non-interconnected EU member-state. It would also create strong perspectives both for the development of the economy and the broader progress of the country and its citizens, Anastasiades said.
The project would ensure the security of energy supply, diversify Cyprus’ energy mix, promote competition in the electricity market and achieve environmental and energy objectives towards a more competitive, sustainable and greener economy.
The same benefits would apply to the two partners, Greece and Israel, he added.
“The realization of the project “EuroAsia Interconnector” constitutes not only a historic milestone for our country, but for Europe itself, since it will connect the old Continent with the Middle East.
More later