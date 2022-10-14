Experts predict Chronoly (CRNO) to surpass 1000% after launching

As the global crypto bear market continues to rage, both institutional and retail investors are on the lookout for projects with real-world benefits that they can include in their portfolios. Amid the bear market, Chronoly (CRNO) has been able to surpass investors’ expectations and achieve success. While the bear market has plummeted the prices of major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Tether, Chronoly (CRNO) has rewarded token holders with a 690% ROI.

In a bid to boost the token’s performance, the Chronoly team has listed the token on major centralized exchanges. Experts believe the token listing means Chronoly could surpass the 1000% ROI mark. If you are looking to invest in a viable project with good growth potential you should consider adding Chronoly to your portfolio.

What is Chronoly (CRNO)?

Chronoly (CRNO) is an Ethereum-powered marketplace where you can buy, sell, trade, and fractionally invest in rare and luxury watches. Each NFT minted is backed by a physical version of the watch that is insured and stored in the Chronoly vault. The NFT is then broken down into fractions allowing anyone to own part or all of the physical watch digitally.

Most NFT projects are limited to the digital dimension and only offer monetization options to the end users, but Chronoly (CRNO) brings real-world value and utility to users. If you are a Chronoly (CRNO) holder, other rewards like watch lottery draws, staking, discounts, and more await you. Since the ICO completely sold out, Chronoly (CRNO) has been a huge hit, with its price skyrocketing from $0.01 to $0.079. Experts believe that in the coming weeks the price may continue to rise by around 1,000%.

The CRNO Token

CRNO is the native token of the Chronoly ecosystem. The token has a wide range of real-world use-cases, including the payment of goods and services on the platform and a staking mechanism. Being a “stakeable” token users are able to earn passive income with yearly yields. Token holders also have the opportunity to vote and be voted for in the governance structure of the project.

According to CoinMarketCap, Chronoly (CRNO) currently trades for $0.079.

Chronoly’s offerings

Chronoly is equipped with a number of features that you should be aware of. These features include:

Marketplace

Chronoly has a user-friendly marketplace where you can buy, sell, trade, and fractionally invest in luxury watches with as low as $10. The watch NFTs listed on the Chronoly marketplace are backed by physical watches.

Lending Protocol

Chronoly’s lending pool is an investment hub that’s on top of the Ethereum blockchain where users contribute their assets to help one another at a competitive interest rate. If you need a loan to enable you to pursue your dreams, you can register to access the lending protocol for assistance.

Rewards Club

Chronoly has a reward club where gifts and other items are given out to members on a regular basis. As a member of the club, you will enjoy watch giveaways, cash prizes, NFT drops and also be able to participate in networking events.

Oracle

The Chronoly team will create a custom-built oracle that helps improve the accuracy of watch valuation tracking. The oracle will provide multiple data points and other exciting functionalities.

For more information about Chronoly.io

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Telegram: https://linktr.ee/chronolyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more