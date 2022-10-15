October 15, 2022

Book sale and coffee at Leventis Museum

By Eleni Philippou00
October’s third weekend is looking to be a rainy one as autumn begins to make its appearance. Fear not though culture lovers, lots of events are still being planned and in Nicosia, a three-day book bazaar will entice bibliophiles to the old town.

The shop of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia is organising a book sale with coffee this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, serving coffee and extremely low prices. A 70 percent discount on all of its publications will be applied, selling some books for as little as €3 and €5. Dozens of art and culture books will be available to purchase featuring the practices of some of the greatest artists in the world, local icons and Cypriot art history.

“A warm cup of coffee will be waiting for you because as we know,” says the museum, “coffee is the best companion for a book. This event is a unique opportunity for all book lovers, book fanatics and bookshops, as well as companies that consider publications to be the most valued corporate gifts. Every purchase supports the mission of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia.” From 10am to 4.30pm, the courtyard of the museum will fill with books and coffee, ready to welcome all.

 

Book Sale with Coffee

3-day event with 70% discount. October 15-17. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, Nicosia. 10am-4.30pm. Tel: 22-661475

