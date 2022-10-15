October 15, 2022

The city becomes the island

By Eleni Philippou00
foreign accents

There must be something in the autumnal air that calls out to art exhibitions as dozens are opening around the island this season. Limassol art space The Edit Gallery is preparing to host a new exhibition soon featuring the works of Philippos Theodorides.

The City Becomes the Island is Theodorides’ second solo exhibition and from October 21 to November 19 it will be open to visitors. Talking about this new body of work, the Gallery says: “It isn’t easy to interpret Philippos Theodorides’ paintings in words, since they were designed to dodge the burden of representation, to prevent the viewer’s incorrigible habit of searching for recognisable forms in the abstract field. They aren’t made to be read, but rather responded to, enigmatic triggers for a spontaneous upwelling of pure emotion.

“In the exhibition The City Becomes the Island,” they add, “sound continues to guide Theodorides’ brushstrokes, their tempo and intensity, as well as the process of bringing together various elements unifying them in harmony. The hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city are converted into the serenity and calmness of the island, resulting in artworks that exude purity and calmness but simultaneously are bold and whimsical.”

 

The City Becomes the Island

Solo exhibition by Philippos Theodorides. October 21 to November 19. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710

