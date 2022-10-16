October 16, 2022

Yellow warning for thunderstorm, flooding on Paphos-Limassol highway (Update)

Cyprus’ meteorological office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms on Sunday, valid between 3am to 4pm.

According to the warning, strong, isolated thunderstorms are expected at intervals, with the intensity of rain expected to vary between 35 and 50 millimetres per hour. The met office said hail was also possible.

Police cautioned drivers to be extra careful, as the highway between Paphos and Limassol was flooding, amid rockfall and land sliding. Spyrou Kyprianou avenue, Akamantidos avenue and Ellados avenue in Paphos were also flooding.

Across Paphos and Yeroskipou, the fire department said it had received 30 calls for help for flooded properties, tree fall and towing a parked vehicle.

Rockfall was observed in the roads between Kambos and Kykkos, Kykkos and Pedoulas, Pedoulas and Platres, Pedoulas and Kakopetria, Orkonda and Kambos, Kambos and Kato Pyrgos.

In Limassol, drivers were cautioned over rockfall between Platres and Trooditissa, as well as Platres and the road to the Millomeri waterfall.

 

