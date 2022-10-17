Royal challenge for the throne

By Richard Boxall
The CCA BAO Financial 40-over cup is developing into a very competitive league, with only one team unbeaten and only one without a win at the halfway point.
Amdocs still lead the way, but have played more games than their rivals and are closely followed by Moufflons and Royal, who met each other at Ypsonas on Saturday. Sri Lanka Lions are in fourth place after winning both their matches to date, and could be considered favourites to finish top if they continue their good form.
Cyprus Super Kings, Limassol Zalmi and Sri Lankans all still have a chance but need to win most of their remaining games if they are to challenge seriously.
Royal followed their usual policy in opting to field first after winning the toss, and when the Moufflons score reached 191-5 they may have wondered if they had made the right choice. Mehran Khan’s 80 had got Moufflons going nicely and with Jawad Ali Shah on 49 and 12 overs left, the batting side would have had a score of around 300 in their sights.
However three wickets fell without the addition of any runs, and Moufflons fell away to be all out for 227. Royal’s Muhammad Hamza took 4-39 and Satish Bardwaj 3-39.
Royal stayed ahead of the required run rate throughout their reply. Rahul Behl got them off to a good start with 54, and then Yesir Mehmood (58) and captain Sarpreet Singh (26) finished the job with an unbroken partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket, victory coming with 6 overs to spare.
Both Sri Lankan teams have matches in hand and will play next weekend – the Nicosia Sri Lankans against Limassol Zalmi and the Sri Lanka Lions of Limassol versus Moufflons, a match which Moufflons cannot afford to lose after their defeat by Royal. No doubt there are further twists and turns to come in this unpredictable competition.
Also on Saturday Amdocs played against Arthur’s Knights, a touring team from Ireland, who scored 154 in their 30 overs, a total which Amdocs overhauled with a few overs to spare. Unfortunately for the tourists, as well as the local teams, Sunday’s rain prevented any of the planned six matches from taking place.
40-over league standings
1 – Amdocs – played 5, points 88
2 – Moufflons – p 4, pts 86
3 – Royal – p 3, pts 75
4 – Sri Lanka Lions – p 2, pts 55
5 – Cyprus Super Kings – p 3, pts 41
6 – Limassol Zalmi – p 2, pts 39
7 – Sri Lankans – p 1, pts 8