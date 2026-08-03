Three watches, with an approximate combined value of €57,000, were seized by customs officers at Larnaca airport, the customs department said on Monday.

According to the department, the watches were found in the luggage of a passenger who had arrived at the airport on an inbound flight from Switzerland.

The man, a Cypriot citizen, had failed to declare the watches, and was as such fined a total of €4,584 for failing to declare them, while also paying €10,843 in taxes so as to retake receipt of the watches.