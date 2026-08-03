In a market with the specific characteristics and scale of the Cypriot economy, the promotion of creativity and effective communication takes on even greater significance. The Carob Awards, Cyprus’ Advertising and Communications festival, are the most important institution for recognising creative excellence, rewarding work that stands out for its strategy, innovation and effectiveness.

The Carob Awards also act as a catalyst for growth across the entire communications ecosystem. They encourage advertising agencies, communications companies, creatives and industry professionals to invest in high-quality ideas, raise the bar for creativity and adopt modern practices that meet the ever-changing needs of the market.

At the same time, the Awards also create significant value for advertisers. By highlighting successful campaigns, the importance of Communication Strategy as a tool for business growth is emphasised, strengthening companies’ confidence in the creative industry and demonstrating the vital role that advertising can play in achieving their business objectives.

As active supporters of the Awards, the Press & Information Office, together with three leading brands in the Cypriot market, explain below why doing so is a decision of strategic importance:

Aliki Stylianou, Director of PIO – Co-organiser: “The Press and Information Office, as the Government’s communications body, actively supports the organisation of the Carob Awards, as creativity and strategic communication are at the heart of its mission. The Carob Awards have now become an established institution, recognising the best and providing an incentive for an even higher standard of entries at each event.”

Panagiota Konnari, Head of Communication Strategy at Cyta – Major Sponsor: “Creativity is the driving force behind progress and innovation. The Carob Awards highlight the talent, strategic thinking and hard work of the people who are advancing communication in Cyprus. As a Major Sponsor, Cyta actively supports this initiative, which contributes to the development of the creative industry in Cyprus.”

Nikos Benoudakis, Marketing & CSR Manager at Allwyn – Gold Sponsor: “At Allwyn, we create entertainment experiences that connect with people through responsible communication, innovation and creativity. That is why we support the Carob Awards, an institution that showcases outstanding ideas and contributes to the development of advertising and communication in Cyprus. As a Gold Sponsor, we are proud to support excellence and the people who create it.”

Vasilis Lagogiannis, Managing Director of Lidl Cyprus – Gold Sponsor: “For Lidl Cyprus, supporting the Carob Awards as a Gold Sponsor is a conscious choice of strategic importance. In a dynamic and constantly evolving market, creativity and effective communication are not merely promotional tools, but key pillars of business growth and meaningful engagement with the consumer. As one of the country’s largest advertisers, we recognise the value that innovation and strategic thinking bring to the domestic communications ecosystem. By actively supporting this initiative, we invest in Cypriot creatives, encourage excellence and help raise market standards. For us, rewarding the best ideas is the motivation for us all to continue raising the bar even higher together.”

Meanwhile, as the Chair of the Organising Committee, Marianna Zervidou, explains: “The Carob Awards are held every two years, a frequency that is in line with the realities of the Cypriot market. The size of the market and the volume of creative work make a biennial even the most appropriate, as it allows for the gathering of a larger number of outstanding entries, ensuring a high level of competition, a meaningful evaluation process and even greater value for the awards presented.”

Ultimately, as stated by Costas Daltas, President of SDEK (The Cyprus Advertising and Communication Association), in his capacity as Organiser of the Awards: “The Carob Awards are a benchmark for advertising and communications in Cyprus, strengthening collaboration between advertisers and clients, promoting innovation and contributing to the overall advancement of the sector. Every event is a celebration of creativity, but also a reminder that powerful ideas, when combined with strategy and efficiency, can create real value for businesses, organisations and society.”