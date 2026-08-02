It was another successful afternoon for Team Cyprus’ judo athletes at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday as Yiannis Antoniou won the island’s first gold medal of the competition.

He won in the Men’s +100kg category, beating Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi of Australia.

In the under 100kg men’s category Cyprus’ Georgos Kroussaniotakis’ beat fellow Cypriot Aristos Michael for the bronze.

In the women’s events, Zanet Michaelidou also scooped bronze in the under 78kg category, a position tied with Canada’s Coralie Godbout.

Cyprus Georgios Kroussaniotakis and Aristos Michael competing for bronze

Their success comes on the back of that of Odysseas Georgakis who secured the bronze in the men’s under 81kg category on Saturday.

On Friday Sofia Asvesta won silver in the under 52kg category while Giorgi Balartashvili and Petros Christodoulides won silver and bronze respectively in the men’s under 66kg category.

The medals bring the island’s tally at the Games to 12.

Earlier in the week medals were won by gymnast Marios Georgiou who takes home two silvers in the parallel and horizontal bars, gymnast Neofytos Kyriacou who won bronze in the vault, hurdler Milan Trajkovic who wone bronze in the 110m event and hammer thrower Iosif Kesidis who also won a siver.