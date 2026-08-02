Choosing the right fish at the fish market or a restaurant contributes to protecting marine life. How healthy the seafood we put on our plates is also reflects on the health of the sea from which is was fished.

Cyprus-based NGOs Enalia Physis Environmental Research Centre and SPOT Marine Life have launched the island’s first Sustainable Seafood Guide, to enable seafood lovers to make informed seafood choices that benefit the environment.

The free guide is available in three languages (Greek, Turkish and English). It is an easy-to-use online tool that brings together scientifically supported information on fish species found in the Cyprus market.

The first edition includes 22 species, which are classified into three simple categories: recommended, buy with caution, and those that are best avoided.

For each species, the site contains information on the fishing methods by which it is caught, minimum legal sizes, whether it bioaccumulates metals, as well as interesting facts about its biology and ecology.

The guide also highlights the important role of Cyprus’ small-scale coastal fisheries, which are an integral part of the island’s cultural heritage and contribute to the sustainable management of marine resources.

By choosing locally and responsibly caught seafood, consumers can support small-scale fishers and contribute to the conservation of marine ecosystems.

The creators of the guide said it is a dynamic initiative that will continue to expand with new species and updated scientific information. Their goal is for it to become a reference point for anyone wishing to consume seafood with greater knowledge and responsibility.

SeafoodGuideCy was developed as part of the bicommunal project SPOTLight on Sustainable Fisheries, funded by the European Union under the Aid Programme for Turkish Cypriots.

The project aims to strengthen the sustainability, transparency and resilience of the fisheries sector in Cyprus through scientific research, collaboration with fishers and relevant authorities, public awareness and the promotion of responsible seafood consumption.

SPOT Marine Life and Enalia Physis work actively on protecting the island’s seas through scientific research, environmental education, public awareness and advocacy.

However, they urge the public to play a role by making informed and conscious choices, starting with what we buy in the supermarket.