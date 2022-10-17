October 17, 2022

Secret Cinema Halloween Night coming to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
‘Tis the spookiest month of them all, and Halloween is lurking just around the corner. Though it is a fairly recent trend to celebrate Halloween on the island, more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon of pumpkin-carving, dress-up and seeking spooky experiences. And if it is something completely new and different you are after this Halloween, you will want to attend as It’s Once in a Blue Moon curates an unusual experience.

Together with Days, a performance and event venue, the team of It’s Once in a Blue Moon presents a Secret Cinema Halloween Night on October 28, 29 and 30. The evenings aim to be more than your typical movie night and create a scene which truly brings the movie to life. Through a curated space, the organisers plan to extract the atmosphere, characters and scenes from the movie and make visitors part of the film.

The cinema experience is currently dressed in mystery as the organisers have revealed very little as to what exactly will happen. For three nights only, at various times each evening, the agenda and location of the event will remain a secret to all but those attending.

As a tailored and exclusive experience, just 30 guests will be able to be part of the event each night and dressing up based on the concept of the movie is an essential part of attending. Tickets range from €23 which includes only the entrance, €30 which includes a drink and a treat and €40 which adds pizza to the mix. Ticket sale is only online and ends on October 25 so those interested should book soon.

“If you are a film addict, a halloweener and an adventure junkie,” say the organisers, here is the perfect night for you!”

 

Secret Cinema Halloween Night

A unique Halloween evening and cinema experience. By It’s Once in a Blue Moon and Days. October 28-30. Secret location. More information and tickets at www.onceinabluemoon.eu

 

