Thunderstorms and rain cause power cuts, flooding across the island

Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers are expected to affect the southern and southwestern coasts of Cyprus on Tuesday, following a day of torrential rain that caused power cuts and flooding across the island.

Commenting on the power cuts, electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said that teams are out working to repair all the damages across the island.

EAC has damages to fix across Cyprus, with one main task being the repair of a large power line that was struck by lightning at two different points in the Astromeritis-Peristerona area outside of Nicosia.

Another case Papadopoulou mentioned is in Odou area of Limassol, where a large tree fell on power lines and broke them.

In Larnaca all the damage has been repaired and power has been restored, Papadopoulou said, adding that teams were working from 3am on Tuesday in the area to fix damage in Oroklini.

Regarding lighting issues in Larnaca, which had been heavily flooded during Monday’s storms, Papadopoulou said that the EAC is working on fix the issue.

In Paphos, Papadopoulou said that teams were working from 2am, and that all damages have been repaired.

Commenting on the work being done by EAC, Papadopoulou said that teams were going from home-to-home fixing damages to fuse boxes, which “takes time, as the team has to move from building to building.”

Meanwhile, the fire service said that they responded to 125 calls for help over the past day due to the weather on Monday.

According to the fire service, 104 of the incidents needed immediate attention, 68 of which were in Larnaca, 14 in Nicosia, 10 in Famagusta district, five in Limassol, five near Kofinou, and two in Paphos.

The fire service was called to open clogged road drains, pump flood waters from buildings, move fallen trees, and to tow cars stuck in flooded areas.

Meanwhile, reports in the media showed that the new private boxes at the new Limassol stadium flooded as well.

On Tuesday night, clouds are expected to gather on the coast and bring isolated storms on the southern coasts.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains and isolated storms, initially in the west and south and later inland and in the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be intermittently cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.